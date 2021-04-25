Coronavirus

ISDH: 832 new COVID-19 cases; 4 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 832 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 24.

A total of 714,786 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says four more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between April 7 and April 21.

A total of 12,864 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 410 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 12.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.8%.

There are currently 861 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,646,086 tests have been administered to 3,361,013 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,014,793 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,730,577 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 676,547 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 146,628,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 84,481,000 recoveries and more than 3,102,000 deaths.

