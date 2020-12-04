ISDH: 84 more Hoosiers die from COVID-19; 7-day positivity rate rises to 24.7 %

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new coronavirus numbers for our state.

ISDH says 8,003 new positive tests have been reported from testing facilities. Those tests were taken between October 26 and December 3. Of the new tests, 7,959 were recorded on Thursday.

(Provided Image/ISDH)

A total of 367,329 Hoosiers have tested positive with the virus.

84 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus. The deaths occurred between November 24 and December 3. A total of 5,832 Hoosiers have died as a result of COVID-19. Another 290 probable deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 24.7% The 7-day positive rate for all tests taken is 11.7%.

A total of 4,464,492 tests have been administered to 2,272,182 individuals.

There are 3,289 Hoosiers currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 219,094 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

(Provided Image/ISDH)

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 65,435,,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 42,101,000 recoveries and more than 1,510,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 2, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.