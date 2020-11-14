ISDH: 8,451 new COVID-19 cases; 25 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has released new COVID-19 numbers for Indiana.

On Saturday morning, ISDH said 8,451 more Hoosiers have tested positive. Those positive tests were recorded between November 3 and November 13.

ISDH said 25 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 4,638. The 25 new recorded deaths occurred between November 3 and November 13.

An additional 250 probable deaths have occurred, but no positive test is on record.

A total of 2,634 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

A total of 244,887 Hoosiers have tested positive.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 21.5%. The state’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests recorded is 10.9%.

A total of 3,482,745 tests have been administered to 1,917,951 unique individuals.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 53,608,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 34,567,000 recoveries and more than 1,306,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

