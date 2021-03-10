ISDH: 863 new COVID-19 cases; 16 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 863 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between April 28, 2020 and March 9.

A total of 669,164 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 16 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred from April 13, 2020 to March 9.

A total of 12,350 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 425 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.1%.

There are currently 657 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,308,221 tests have been administered to 3,161,087 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 1,178,265 Hoosiers have received the first of two doses of their vaccinations, and 744,712 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 462,547 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 117,700,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 66,714,000 recoveries and more than 2,612,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.