ISDH: 867 new COVID-19 cases; 13 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 867 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Oct. 15, 2020 and April 26.

A total of 716,306 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 13 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between April 23 and April 26.

A total of 12,883 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 410 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 12.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.6%.

There are currently 995 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,676,561 tests have been administered to 3,366,463 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,068,119 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,765,242 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 679,412 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 148,009,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 85,689,000 recoveries and more than 3,123,000 deaths.

