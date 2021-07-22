Coronavirus

ISDH: 878 new COVID-19 cases; 1 more death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 878 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on July 21.

A total of 763,688 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says one additional Hoosier has died from COVID-19. That death was recorded on July 17.

A total of 13,535 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 428 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 9.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.4%.

There are currently 551 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,095,174 tests have been administered to 3,643,561 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,786,905 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,908,343 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 733,652 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 192,174,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,130,000 deaths.

