ISDH: 878 new COVID-19 cases; 15 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 878 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on March 18.

A total of 676,247 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 15 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 27 and March 18.

A total of 12,510 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 412 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.2%.

There are currently 595 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,592,072 tests have been administered to 3,205,024 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,304,727 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 915,719 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 520,860 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 121,958,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 69,081,000 recoveries and more than 2,693,000 deaths.

