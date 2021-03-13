ISDH: 878 new COVID-19 cases; 27 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 878 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Oct. 14 and March 12.

A total of 671,859 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 27 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred from Oct. 4 to March 12.

A total of 12,436 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 410 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3%.

There are currently 583 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,425,552 tests have been administered to 3,177,730 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,072,461 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 816,080 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 514,469 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 119,203,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 67,507,000 recoveries and more than 2,641,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.