ISDH: 897 new COVID-19 cases; 27 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 897 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Dec. 3 and Feb. 26.

A total of 660,942 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 27 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred from Nov. 27 to Feb. 26.

A total of 12,125 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 431 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.9%.

There are currently 800 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 7,989,954 tests have been administered to 3,112,174 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 981,769 Hoosiers have received the first of two doses of their vaccinations, and 552,241 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 431,607 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 113,523,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 64,070,000 recoveries and more than 2,519,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Feb. 25, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.