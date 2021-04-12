Coronavirus

ISDH: 908 new COVID-19 cases; 3 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 908 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between March 22 and April 11.

A total of 699,823 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says three more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred on April 10

A total of 12,746 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 405 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 12.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.8%.

There are currently 909 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,242,438 tests have been administered to 3,306,130 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,403,950 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,410,070 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 663,523 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 136,181,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 77,525,000 recoveries and more than 2,938,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.