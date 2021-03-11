ISDH: 922 new COVID-19 cases; 32 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 932 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Dec. 19 and March 10.

A total of 670,074 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 32 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred from Feb. 21 to March 10.

A total of 12,382 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 420 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.1%.

There are currently 598 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,353,553 tests have been administered to 3,166,538 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 1,203,613 Hoosiers have received the first of two doses of their vaccinations, and 771,091 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 513,292 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 118,222,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 66,957,000 recoveries and more than 2,622,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.