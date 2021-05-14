Coronavirus

ISDH: 925 new COVID-19 cases; 16 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 925 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 13.

A total of 733,591 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 16 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between April 27 and May 13.

A total of 13,049 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 417 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 12.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.2%.

There are currently 831 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,134,102 tests have been administered to 3,441,717 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,696,852 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,226,615 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 697,157 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 161,290,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,347,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.