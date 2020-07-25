ISDH: 934 more positive COVID-19 cases; 11 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health says that more than 61,500 Hoosiers have now been diagnosed with COVID-19.

ISDH released new numbers on Saturday morning.

Officials say another 934 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the state’s total to 61,520.

Eleven more deaths have been reported by ISDH. Those deaths occurred between April 8 and July 24.

A total of 2,698 Hoosiers have died as a result of COVID-19. ISDH says there are 197 more probable deaths that don’t have a positive test on record.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

The Regenstrief Institute estimates that more than 43,000 Hoosiers have recovered.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 15,784,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 9,132,000 recoveries and more than 640,000 deaths.

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 24, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.