ISDH: 966 new COVID-19 cases; 13 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 966 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between on March 17.

A total of 675,388 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 13 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 1 and March 17.

A total of 12,495 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 412 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.2%.

There are currently 612 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,556,561 tests have been administered to 3,199,074 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,246,920 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 890,159 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 518,177 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 121,382,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 68,802,000 recoveries and more than 2,683,000 deaths.

