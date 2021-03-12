ISDH: 973 new COVID-19 cases; 28 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 973 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Dec. 4 and March 11.

A total of 671,023 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 28 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred from Nov. 25 to March 10.

A total of 12,409 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 415 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.1%.

There are currently 608 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,391,163 tests have been administered to 3,172,282 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,022,927 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 792,217 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 513,999 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 118,729,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 67,253,000 recoveries and more than 2,632,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.