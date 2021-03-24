ISDH: 976 new COVID-19 cases; 15 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 976 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Nov. 24 and March 23.

A total of 680,046 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 15 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Nov. 20 and March 22.

A total of 12,568 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 407 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.3%.

There are currently 584 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,697,759 tests have been administered to 3,222,944 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,489,516 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 992,664 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 650,230 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 124,339,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 70,558,000 recoveries and more than 2,736,000 deaths.

