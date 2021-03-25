ISDH: More than 1M Hoosiers fully vaccinated; 977 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 977 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Dec. 12 and March 24.

A total of 680,998 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 8 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 6 and March 24.

A total of 12,576 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 406 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 8.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.4%.

There are currently 627 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,715,517 tests have been administered to 3,224,904 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,548,924 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,018,521 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 651,070 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 124,955,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 70,883,000 recoveries and more than 2,746,000 deaths.

