ISDH: 98 more deaths due to COVID-19; 7-day positivity rate at 27.7%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 numbers for our state.

According to ISDH, 5,853 new positive tests have been recorded. The tests were taken between December 6 and December 8. Of those, 5,837 were recorded on December 8.

A total of 398,417 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus.

ISDH says 98 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus. Those deaths occurred between Nov. 6 and Dec. 8.

A total of 6,207 Hoosiers have died due to COVID-19. Another 299 probable deaths have been recorded but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 27.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests taken is 14.2%.

There are currently 3,244 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 4,706,966 tests have been administered to 2,352,854 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 241,742 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 68,414,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 44,159,000 recoveries and more than 1,561,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

