ISDH announces 2nd mass vaccination clinic at IMS beginning April 1

(photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway)
by: Jess Vermeulen
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Another mass vaccination clinic will be held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway next week, health officials announced on Wednesday during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly coronavirus briefing.

The clinic will run for 16 days throughout April beginning on April 1. The clinic will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Hoosiers can begin scheduling their appointments Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said.

Box also reminded Hoosiers that individuals 18 years and older are approved for the Johnson & Johnson shot. Individuals younger than 18 years old will not be eligible to get the single-shot vaccine.

The clinic will be open for appointments from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following days:

  • April 1-3
  • April 13-18
  • April 24-30

ISDH expects to vaccinate up to 6,000 Hoosiers per day at the clinic, which is supported by IMS and Indiana Health.

“We realize that Hoosiers who will be eligible when this clinic opens aren’t yet able to register for those appointments at this site,” said Box. “Please remember that we still want our highest risk people who are eligible now to get the soonest appointments and that we are also adding appointments, locations, and more mass vaccination sites across the state.”

Box also said ISDH is working to distribute vaccines to large business and industry partners soon.

