ISDH: Indiana surpasses 6,000 total COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new coronavirus numbers for our state.

On Tuesday, ISDH said 5,457 new positive tests have been reported from testing facilities. Those tests were taken between Dec. 4 and Dec. 7.

A total of 392,663 Hoosiers have tested positive with the virus.

124 more Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus. The deaths occurred between Nov. 19 and Dec. 7. A total of 6,109 Hoosiers have died as a result of COVID-19. Another 301 probable deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 27.6% The 7-day positive rate for all tests taken is 14%.

A total of 4,656,827 tests have been administered to 2,338,308 individuals.

There are 3,250 Hoosiers currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 236,317 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 67,767,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 43,647,000 recoveries and more than 1,548,000 deaths.

