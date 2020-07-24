ISDH: More than 1,000 more positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana; total surpasses 60,000

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health says that more than 60,000 Hoosiers have now been diagnosed with COVID-19.

ISDH released new numbers on Friday morning.

Officials say another 1,011 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the state’s total to 60,598.

Four more deaths have been reported by ISDH. Those deaths occurred between July 20 and July 23.

A total of 2,687 Hoosiers have died as a result of COVID-19. ISDH says there are 197 more probable deaths that don’t have a positive test on record.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

The Regenstrief Institute estimates that more than 42,000 Hoosiers have recovered.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 15,556,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 8,891,000 recoveries and more than 634,000 deaths.

