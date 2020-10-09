ISDH: More than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases; 19 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 1,832 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from between Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 while the newly reported deaths are from between Oct. 3 and Oct. 8.

In total, there are 131,493 COVID-19 cases and 3,534 deaths related to the virus in Indiana. Another 227 “probable” deaths have occurred, but the state does not have a positive test on record for those.

State officials say 30,787 new tests have now been received. Of those, 12,323 were new individuals. The new tests were administered between May 5 and Oct. 8.

According to ISDH, there have been 2,276, 846 tests administered in the state.

The state’s 7-day rate of positivity for unique individuals stands at 9.3%.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 36,577,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 25,486,000 recoveries and more than 1,062,000 deaths.

