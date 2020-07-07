ISDH: More than 310 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 314 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from July 6 while the new deaths are from between June 26 and July 6.

In total, there are 48,626 COVID-19 cases and 2,524 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 530,075 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 11,653,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,336,000 recoveries and more than 539,000 deaths.

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 6, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.