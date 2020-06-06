ISDH: More than 440 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 442 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths.

In total, there are 36,997 cases of COVID-19 and 2,110 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 297,530 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

Officials in Indiana are not yet providing information on recoveries. Dr. Box has said that information will be available as soon as medical codes are created that will offer COVID-19 recovery information, which the state does not currently have.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 6,777,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 2,780,000 recoveries and more than 395,000 deaths.

Special testing event in downtown Indianapolis

Box shared details on a special testing event this weekend in downtown Indianapolis.

ISDH, in partnership with the Marion County Public Health Department, will be offering free testing in the parking lot of Ohio and Capitol streets near the Indiana Statehouse from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The testing may be extended to Sunday, if warranted.

Box said we are now in the time frame to be able to see an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the consistent gatherings for protests for the eighth day in a row.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on June 5, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.