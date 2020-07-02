ISDH: More than 450 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 453 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths.

The department says the new cases are from between June 29 and July 1. The 13 news deaths are from June 27 and July 1.

In total, there are 46,387 COVID-19 cases and 2,469 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 496,835 tests administered in the state.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 10,729,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,514,000 recoveries and more than 517,000 deaths.

