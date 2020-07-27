ISDH: More than 560 new COVID-19 cases; 3 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 561 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from July 26 and the newly announced deaths are from between July 24 and July 26.

In total, there are 62,907 COVID-19 cases and 2,709 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 707,791 tests administered in the state.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 16,296,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 9,431,000 recoveries and more than 649,000 deaths.

