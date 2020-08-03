ISDH: More than 580 new COVID-19 cases; 5 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 582 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from between July 31 and Aug 2 while the newly reported deaths are from between Aug. 1 and Aug. 2.

In total, there are 68,433 COVID-19 cases and 2,780 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 964,378 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 18,093,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 10,700,000 recoveries and more than 689,000 deaths.

