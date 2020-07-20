ISDH: More than 650 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 658 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from between July 17 and July 19 while the newly announced deaths are from between July 12 and July 17.

In total, there are 57,206 COVID-19 cases and 2,632 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 636,660 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 14,538,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 8,188,000 recoveries and more than 606,000 deaths.

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

(Provided Photo/ISDH)

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 13, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.