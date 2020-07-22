ISDH: More than 760 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 763 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths.

The 763 COVID-19 cases are from July 21 and the new deaths are from between June 19 and July 21.

In total, there are 58,673 COVID-19 cases and 2,666 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 654,413 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 14,976,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 8,499,000 recoveries and more than 617,000 deaths.

