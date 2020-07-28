ISDH: More than 800 new COVID-19 cases; 16 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 809 more COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from July 27 and the newly reported deaths are from between July 12 and July 27.

In total, there are 63,678 COVID-19 cases and 2,725 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 716,809 tests administered in the state.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 16,534,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 9,611,000 recoveries and more than 655,000 deaths.

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 27, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.