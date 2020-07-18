ISDH: More than 850 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 855 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths.

The 855 COVID-19 cases are from between July 15 and July 17 with the newly announced deaths from between May 20 and July 17.

In total, there are 55,654 COVID-19 cases and 2,627 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 614,455 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 14,089,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 7,924,000 recoveries and more than 597,000 deaths.

