ISDH: More than 900 new COVID-19 cases; 19 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 912 more COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from July 30 while the newly announced deaths are from between June 25 and July 30.

In total, there are 66,154 COVID-19 cases and 2,765 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 747, 383 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 17,334,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 10,179,000 recoveries and more than 674,000 deaths.

