ISDH: More than 920 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 927 more COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from July 18 while the newly announced deaths are from between July 16 and July 18.

In total, there are 56,571 COVID-19 cases and 2,629 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 626,880 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 14,313,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 8,045,000 recoveries and more than 602,000 deaths.

