ISDH: More than 950 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 954 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from July 22 and the newly announced deaths are from between July 12 and July 22.

MORE: Latest coronavirus headlines on WISHTV.com

In total, there are 59,602 COVID-19 cases and 2,683 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 666,283 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 15,265,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 8,708,000 recoveries and more than 624,000 deaths.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 21, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.