ISDH: Nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 496 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths.

In total, there are 44,575 COVID-19 cases and 2,424 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 463,017 tests administred in the state.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 9,838,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,973,000 recoveries and more than 495,000 deaths.

