ISDH: Nearly 750 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 747 more COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from July 16 while the newly announced deaths are from between July 4 and July 16.

In total, there are 54,813 COVID-19 cases and 2,610 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 604,635 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 13,837,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 7,746,000 recoveries and more than 590,000 deaths.

