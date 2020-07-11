ISDH: Nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 793 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from June 6 and the new deaths are from between July 9 and July 10.

MORE: Latest coronavirus headlines on WISHTV.com

In total, there are 51,079 COVID-19 cases and 2,563 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 558,146 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 12,533,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,909,000 recoveries and more than 561,000 deaths.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 10, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.