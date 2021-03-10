ISDH opening vaccine eligibility to teachers, school staff members next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Teachers and school staff members will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine beginning next week, state health officials announced Wednesday.

“Starting Monday, per direction from the White House, we will open eligibility to educators and support staff,” said Indiana State Department of Health chief medical officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver Wednesday during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly coronavirus briefing.

The list of educators and support staff is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and includes:

Teachers and staff in pre-K through high school

Child care centers

Head Start and Early Start programs

Licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers

Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, counselors

Administration staff, cafeteria worker, and substitute teachers

