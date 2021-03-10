ISDH opening vaccine eligibility to teachers, school staff members next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Teachers and school staff members will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine beginning next week, state health officials announced Wednesday.
“Starting Monday, per direction from the White House, we will open eligibility to educators and support staff,” said Indiana State Department of Health chief medical officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver Wednesday during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly coronavirus briefing.
The list of educators and support staff is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and includes:
- Teachers and staff in pre-K through high school
- Child care centers
- Head Start and Early Start programs
- Licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers
- Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, counselors
- Administration staff, cafeteria worker, and substitute teachers
“President Biden affirmed last week what so many Hoosiers knew: it is absolutely necessary to vaccine Indiana’s teachers, because not only are they some of our essential workers, but doing so would reopen our classrooms and get our kids back on the pathway to better futures. The Indiana Democratic Party repeatedly called for teachers to be a priority for a vaccine, and the Indiana Republican Party repeatedly disrespected our educators. The contrast couldn’t be more stark, and moving forward, Hoosiers have zero reason to trust Holcomb and the Republican Party to look after the future of our education system.”John Zody, Chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party