IU adjusts COVID-19 vaccine policy, adds exemption process

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana University has updated their COVID-19 vaccine policy.
The university has now added exemptions to their policy.
Instead of requiring all students, faculty and staff planning to return to campus for the Fall 2021-22 semester to be vaccinated against coronavirus, IU had now added an exemption process.
However, the school says “approved exemptions will be extremely limited to a very narrow set of criteria.”
That criteria includes the following:
- Religious exemptions, according to Indiana law
- Medical exemptions with proper documentation stating either an allergy to the vaccine
- Medical deferrals for several other circumstances, which must be accompanied by a note from the provider
- An online program exemption
IU said the changes are the result of feedback from students, parents, faculty and staff.
For more information on IU’s updated policy, click here.