Coronavirus

IU adjusts COVID-19 vaccine policy, adds exemption process

(Provided Photo/Indiana University)
by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana University has updated their COVID-19 vaccine policy.

The university has now added exemptions to their policy.

Instead of requiring all students, faculty and staff planning to return to campus for the Fall 2021-22 semester to be vaccinated against coronavirus, IU had now added an exemption process.

However, the school says “approved exemptions will be extremely limited to a very narrow set of criteria.”

That criteria includes the following:

  • Religious exemptions, according to Indiana law
  • Medical exemptions with proper documentation stating either an allergy to the vaccine
  • Medical deferrals for several other circumstances, which must be accompanied by a note from the provider
  • An online program exemption

IU said the changes are the result of feedback from students, parents, faculty and staff.

For more information on IU’s updated policy, click here.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

FBI agent charged with the attempted murder of man onboard Washington, DC-area subway system

National /

Curiosity rover spies colorful iridescent clouds on Mars

National /

For the first time in over a year, the US records a daily average of fewer than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus /

Chauvin faces hearing on federal charges in Floyd’s death

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.