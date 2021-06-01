Coronavirus

IU adjusts COVID-19 vaccine policy, adds exemption process

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana University has updated their COVID-19 vaccine policy.

The university has now added exemptions to their policy.

Instead of requiring all students, faculty and staff planning to return to campus for the Fall 2021-22 semester to be vaccinated against coronavirus, IU had now added an exemption process.

However, the school says “approved exemptions will be extremely limited to a very narrow set of criteria.”

That criteria includes the following:

Religious exemptions, according to Indiana law

Medical exemptions with proper documentation stating either an allergy to the vaccine

Medical deferrals for several other circumstances, which must be accompanied by a note from the provider

An online program exemption



IU said the changes are the result of feedback from students, parents, faculty and staff.

For more information on IU’s updated policy, click here.