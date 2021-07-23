Coronavirus

IU’s president tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Despite being fully vaccinated for months, Indiana University’s new president Pamela Whitten announced Thursday she tested positive for COVID-19.

Whitten said she got tested Thursday morning after she began experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.

“While the vaccine is not 100% effective, I am so grateful to be protected from more serious symptoms,” Whitten wrote in an email to the IU community.

She explained that due to the mildness of her symptoms, she will be able to continue leading the university from her home office.

Whitten became the 19th president of IU on July 1.