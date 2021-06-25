Coronavirus

Johns Hopkins doctor: COVID-19 escaped from Wuhan lab

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The investigation is still underway to find out how and when COVID-19 was unleashed upon the world. Some theorize the virus originated in bats and jumped to humans.

“From the beginning through genetic surveillance, genomic surveillance and case surveillance, there has been this hypothesis that the virus could have potentially come from bats or pangolins,” Dr. Ana Bento, professor at IU School of Public Health, told News 8 in a previous interview. “The absolute origin has not been absolutely established as to which animal was the original reservoir. However, the viruses that are encountered in those species are closely related enough to COVID-19 that the estimation seems that it originated in these wild animals.”

UNSPECIFIED – MARCH 03: Greater Horseshoe Bat (Rhinolophus ferrumequinum), Rinolofidae. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

But one of the nation’s most influential doctors, Dr. Marty Makary at Johns Hopkins, was the first to publicly voice in the news media in April 2020 that COVID-19 was unintentionally released by an infected lab worker at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. He says the lab worker became infected as a result of U.S.-funded gain of function research — research designed to enhance the potential transmissibility and infectiousness of a virus. The lab worker — who Makary calls patient zero — became sick enough to be hospitalized in November 2019.

WUHAN, CHINA – FEBRUARY 23 2017: Virologist Shi Zheng-li, left, works with her colleague in the P4 lab of Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Feature China / Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

“It was very clear to me early on that there was an infected lab worker who went to the local hospital,” he said.” First of all, if you go on Google map … they are about 5 miles apart. That’s pretty much 90% of the evidence you need right there when you’re talking about the source of a pandemic. It’s one of the few places manipulating bat coronaviruses. We should have never been funding that research. We should never have been doing it in the first place.”

Makary, also a New York Times bestselling author, says scientists shouldn’t mess with Mother Nature. Once a virus crosses over into humans, they can then sequence the virus’ DNA in 45 minutes using DNA sequencing technology.

He also says this has been one of the worst cover-ups in the history of cover-ups. No lab samples or lab records have been released. Still, Bento believes the virus originated in animals.