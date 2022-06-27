Coronavirus

Kids between 6 months and 4 years can now get COVID-19 vaccines in Marion County

FILE - A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 27, 2021. A government advisory panel met Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to decide whether to recommend a second brand of COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children and teens. The Food and Drug Administration's outside experts will vote on whether Moderna's vaccine is safe and effective enough to give kids ages 6 to 17. If the panel endorses the shot and the FDA agrees, it would become the second option for those children, joining Pfizer's vaccine.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department is now offering the vaccine for young Hoosiers ages 6 months to 4 years old.

The CDC gave authorization of both Pfizer and Moderna for this age group on June 17.

The MCPHD is accepting appointments only at their district health offices and ACTION Health Center. Appointments can be made by calling one of their locations listed on their website or by calling MCPHD’s immunization program at 317-221-2122.

“By offering this vaccine, we have taken another very significant step forward in our ongoing fight against COVID-19,” said Virginia A. Caine, M.D., director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “While some parents are ready to get their children vaccinated, others might still have questions. I encourage parents and caregivers to talk to their health professionals to learn more about the benefits and the importance of getting them vaccinated.”

For more information for more locations offering the vaccine visit Coronavirus.IN.gov/vaccine.