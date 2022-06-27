Kids between 6 months and 4 years can now get COVID-19 vaccines in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Public Health Department is now offering the vaccine for young Hoosiers ages 6 months to 4 years old.
The CDC gave authorization of both Pfizer and Moderna for this age group on June 17.
The MCPHD is accepting appointments only at their district health offices and ACTION Health Center. Appointments can be made by calling one of their locations listed on their website or by calling MCPHD’s immunization program at 317-221-2122.
“By offering this vaccine, we have taken another very significant step forward in our ongoing fight against COVID-19,” said Virginia A. Caine, M.D., director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “While some parents are ready to get their children vaccinated, others might still have questions. I encourage parents and caregivers to talk to their health professionals to learn more about the benefits and the importance of getting them vaccinated.”
For more information for more locations offering the vaccine visit Coronavirus.IN.gov/vaccine.