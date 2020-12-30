Kokomo family making mattresses for 73 years wrestles with supply-chain problems

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Just because many places have fully reopened, it doesn’t mean they’ve fully recovered behind the scenes.

“I am certain that we are losing business to other companies that can fulfill orders faster. I am certain of that,” said Lauren Taylor, co-owner and president of Holder Mattress.

Her company still has five-month delays on some of its products. Supply chain issues mean that some customers who bought their mattress in the middle of the summer are still waiting.

While Taylor is hopeful the worst is behind her, no one knows for sure.

“I consider myself pretty lucky,” she said.

Holder Mattress, created just two years after the end of World War II, is still going strong.

It takes just nine people to keep it going with a factory in Kokomo and storefronts in Kokomo and Carmel.

“There are only a few of us, but that’s all we need,” Taylor said.

But Taylor said being forced to close for almost two months at the beginning of the pandemic was just the beginning.

While Holder builds and then delivers its own mattresses, the company relies on raw materials from all over the country, including springs and foam. Taylor said all materials are American-made, coming from places that have been dealing with their own pandemic-related issues.

While some customers Tuesday can get their mattress within 10 days of purchase, even with a shutdown for New Year’s, others who bought different products back in July are still waiting.

“They’ll come in eventually,” Taylor said. “This is a product that we expect to be in your home for 15-20 years. It’s worth a few months to really get the best quality product.”

Taylor’s grandparents started the business 73 years ago. She’s already seen too many other family operations close this year.

“Gosh, it’s scary. I don’t think anyone is a business owner with a light heart,” she said. “It’s devastating to see people that have been around for generations that have to close their doors.”

Taylor estimates business this year is down by about 20%. She’s thankful that it’s not 60% or 80% like other industries.

She said most customers have been patient and understanding and is hopeful the worst of the supply chain problems are behind her.

Yet, she’s cautious.

“I refuse to say, ‘It can’t get worse,’ because every time I said that, it did,” Taylor said with a laugh.

