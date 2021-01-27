Kroger to begin giving COVID-19 vaccines at Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kroger Health on Wednesday announced they will offer COVID-19 vaccines at 45 Indiana pharmacies in 16 counties.

Participating locations for vaccinations at Kroger pharmacies can be found online.

Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Kroger, along with Walmart and Meijer, had either begun to offer the vaccine or are preparing to offer it at select stores throughout the state.

Kroger spokesperson Eric Halvorson on Wednesday said the vaccination service doesn’t apply to all Kroger stores, only in counties suggested by the state health department. Those counties include:

Bartholomew

Boone

Delaware

Floyd

Hamilton

Hancock

Henry

Howard

Johnson

Kosciusko

La Porte

Madison

Monroe

St. Joseph

Tippecanoe

Vigo

Box, during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday, said eligible Hoosiers can make vaccination appointments online at www.ourshot.in.gov.

“As we add more and more vaccination sites, some of them will be using their own appointment registration system,” Box said. “…What this means is the state’s 211 call center can only help you make appointments at sites using the state’s sign-up system.”

For example, Kroger and Meijer are using their own appointment system, so eligible Hoosiers attempting to sign up via the 211 call center will not be able to select those sites.

Box said the number of Hoosiers getting vaccinated continues to climb. More than 477,000 Hoosiers had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday afternoon.

