Coronavirus

Kroger to offer free N95 masks as soon as Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kroger customers will soon be able to obtain non-surgical N95 masks at stores.

The grocery chain will operate as an access point for the Biden administration’s plan to offer masks to citizens.

Kroger stores with pharmacies will offer up to three masks to anyone who visits the store. The company expects masks to start arriving as soon as Thursday.

The company says to look for a branded display or ask a Kroger employee for help locating the distribution areas.

“Kroger is grateful for our ongoing role in helping our associates and customers protect themselves and our communities against COVID-19,” Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division, said in a statement. “We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household.”