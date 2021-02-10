Lilly given Emergency Use Authorization for new COVID antibody treatment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the go-ahead for a new Lilly and Company antibody treatment for the coronavirus.

The government granted the Emergency Use Authorization for investigational bamlanivimad 700mg and estevimab 1400mg to be used together, the drug company announced Tuesday evening.

This is a combination treatment that when used together can reduce the risk of hospitalizations and death by 70%, according to Lilly.

The treatment can be given to adults and children over 12 who are at risk of developing complications from the virus.

It can be given within 10 days of recognizing symptoms of COVID-19 or it can be administered after a positive test.

A study of 1,200 patients released in January also showed fewer emergency room visits.

Bamalanivimab, the first treatment alone, is authorized in several countries. However, bamlanivimab and the new drug, estevimab, together are currently authorized in the U.S. and Italy.

