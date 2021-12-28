Coronavirus

Limited COVID-19 test appointments, long lines at walk-up sites

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Finding out if you have COVID-19 can be a challenge right now, as test appointments are limited at many sites across central Indiana as cases surge.

The line was long outside of a walk-up COVID-19 testing site on North Pennsylvania Street Monday. Many people standing in it said the location was their only option for a test.

“Finding a test has been hard. Searching online with CVS, Walgreens — even going in places to find at-home (tests). It’s been a nightmare,” said Nathaniel Eddelman.

“I think we looked at like 3 or 4 different places before coming here,” said Cassie Hofmann.

“We looked at a couple different Walgreens and CVSes and none of them had anything available,” said Katie Hofmann.

After hearing that so many people were struggling to get a test, News 8’s Demie Johnson tried to make an appointment herself. When she typed in ‘COVID-19 testing near me,’ several sites popped up.

However, as she scrolled down the list, she couldn’t find any available appointments for several days.

At the vaccine and testing site at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, officials said they performed more than 3,100 tests from Monday through Wednesday last week. Among those tested, approximately 15% were positive.

“It’s hard to tell if it’s just like seasonal allergies or just a cold or COVID, so you just have to be safe, you know. Like, you have to get tested no matter what,” said Cassie Hofmann.

With the latest COVID-19 surge and the holidays, people waiting in the Pennsylvania Street line said not knowing if you’re sick is not ideal.

“It’s hard to do what’s right and do what you want to do you know because you want to get together with your family, but you want to be protective, too,” said Cassie Hofmann.

“You know, it’s just like coming back from the holidays and being around everybody and then coming into the new year — it’s just better to be safe than sorry,” said Eddelman.

Because of increased demand for both COVID-19 tests and vaccines, the Indiana State Department of Health has extended its clinic at IMS through Jan. 22.