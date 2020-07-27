Many in Carmel masking up ahead of statewide mandate

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Beginning Monday, everyone in Indiana will be required to wear a mask at both indoor and outdoor spaces. While Marion County already has a mask mandate, the rule will be new for some surrounding cities.

News 8 went to Carmel on Sunday evening to see what people there thought about the mandate. It was hard to find anyone who didn’t agree with the mandate; most said they thought it should have already been a rule, considering so many people live in one city and work in another.

Gerrod Bright lives and works in downtown Indianapolis but spends a lot of time in Carmel. He said he’s ready for the mask mandate and even ordered a few extras ahead of Monday.

“They’re Burberry. If I gotta wear ’em, I’m gonna rock ’em,” he said.

In all seriousness, Bright knows a few people who had COVID-19, and he even had it himself. He said that’s why he doesn’t mind wearing a mask in public.

“I would look at it as selfless. Even though you may not be adversely impacted, someone else may be from your decision,” said Bright.

Billy Mittard lives right across the Monon Trail in downtown Carmel and said he always wears a mask, even though it isn’t required.

“Especially in Carmel, obviously with the Monon, there’s a lot of people, attracts a lot of tourists from other counties so makes sense to do it now, probably should have done it before,” Mittard said.

Ganesh Meda also lives in Carmel and said he understands why some people don’t want to wear masks but with cases going up across the state, he hopes they think twice before leaving home without one.

“I feel sorry for them who really oppose it actually, yeah we have to respect their privacy but they need to look deep into it. It’s not just for one individual or for a group of individuals, we are doing it for the sake of this whole country,” said Meda.

Guidelines for mask mandate:

Applies to anyone 8 or older in indoor public spaces, commercial entities or transportation services, or outside public spaces when people cannot socially distance.

Mask use in schools required for Grade 3 and higher for faculty and staff, volunteers and anyone in schools. Masks also will be required for co-curricular and extracurricular activities, with exceptions for strenuous physical activity.

Exceptions will be made for medical purposes, strenuous physical activity, eating, and drinking.

Masks are strongly recommended for ages 2-7.

