Marian University to launch new tech designed to help fight coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marian University is preparing to launch new technology designed to help control the spread of the coronavirus on campus.

The technology is a new feature on the CampusShield app. It’s a COVID-19 self-assessment where users answer a couple quick questions about exposure and symptoms. It takes just seconds to finish. If someone answers “no” to the COVID questions, a green badge will pop up with a 24-hour timer. Users can think of it like an on-campus key.

“When you come into class, the professor’s going to want to know you’re green,” said Marian University President Daniel J. Elsener. “If you come to a practice with your teammates, the coach says ‘Are you Green?’ We’ll also have temperature checking and other situations for athletes and that kind of thing.”

If a student gets a red badge, they’ll be instructed what to do next, like go to the health center.

Every class offered in person is also available online. University employees will have workarounds, like being able to teach or work from home, if needed.

“We will support you, but do not bring the virus to campus,” Elsener said. “It’s needless, it’s reckless and it can hurt the people you care deeply about in the Marian community.”

All Marian University students, faculty and staff are required to download the app.

Administrators say there is some concern people won’t tell the truth about their symptoms.

“Is it a concern? Yes, but again, I don’t think that’ll happen,” said Ray Stanley, Marian University’s vice president of information technology. “People don’t want to make other people sick.”

The university administrators say they feel this new feature in the app will help control the coronavirus on campus.

“I really do. I think it brings to mind every morning. I’m checking myself internally saying, ‘Yes, I feel good today,'” said Stanley.

“This is based on good science, good process, good protocols that we’ve learned from the best experts here and around the world,” said Elsener.

In-person classes at Marian University are set to begin Aug. 17.

The CampusShield app is free and it officially launches at the the university on Monday.

