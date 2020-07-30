Marion County health department issues guidance for K-12 schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday morning, Mayor Joe Hogsett was joined by Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine as they laid out guidance for K-12 schools in Marion County for the 2020-2021 school year.

The guidelines, which are set to go into effect on Aug. 6, are as follows:

Middle and high schools with less than 400 students may resume in-person classes if 6-foot social distancing can be achieved in classrooms, otherwise must be operated online or in a hybrid model.

Middle and high schools with greater than 400 students must be operated virtually or in a hybrid model.

K-5 schools may resume in-person classes.

Schools with K-5 and above in a single building that can maintain 6-foot distancing may resume in-person, otherwise grades 6 or higher must remain online or move to a hybrid model.

Masks must be worn by students in grades 3 and above at all times, except when eating and drinking. Students ages 3 and older must wear masks when indoors or not socially-distanced.

Schools conducting all in-person or hybrid classes must implement social distancing procedures, such as staggering passing periods, implementing permanent seating charts in classrooms, and organizing students in classroom cohorts.

Athletic teams are asked to follow current IHSAA guidelines, with further guidance expected in the coming weeks.

“My hope is that throughout this school year, students keep in mind that they will help drive decisions around whether they can be in the classroom, play sports, or participate in band or choir practice,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Wearing a mask, following the social distancing procedures set by their school, and being thoughtful with their actions outside of the classroom will help prevent future outbreaks in our schools, families, and throughout our community.”

The department says the move comes after the percentage of those under 40 who have tested positive for COVID-19 has increased from 27% to 55% in Marion County in recent months

The Marion County Public Health Department also says newly confirmed cases continue to increase in the county as the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests is slowly trending downward.